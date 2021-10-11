Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,262 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 341.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Washington CORP increased its position in Twilio by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twilio by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Twilio by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,432,000 after buying an additional 17,690 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Twilio by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.84.

Shares of TWLO opened at $320.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $254.82 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total value of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total value of $382,040.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $61,443,714. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

