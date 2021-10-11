Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,087 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FormFactor worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the second quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 51.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in FormFactor by 196.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $35.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.43.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.