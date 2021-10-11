Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SUM stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

