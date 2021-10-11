Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 68,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 17,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLW opened at $17.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

