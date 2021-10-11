Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 6,353.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,119 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Renalytix AI worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Renalytix AI in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Renalytix AI by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 87,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 16.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renalytix AI alerts:

NASDAQ RNLX opened at $21.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $758.42 million, a PE ratio of -131.25 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. Renalytix AI plc has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $35.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RNLX shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.