Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $30,000. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $169.97 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,244,569 shares of company stock valued at $331,067,316. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.34.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.