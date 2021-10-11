Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in NewMarket by 6.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 735,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,561,000 after buying an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 8.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in NewMarket by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 574.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 76,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,684,000 after acquiring an additional 65,303 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NEU opened at $354.79 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

