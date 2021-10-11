Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 172.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,627,000 after buying an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after buying an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

CABO opened at $1,784.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,674.35 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,967.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,875.42.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 24.72%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,210.57.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.