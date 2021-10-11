Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPK. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 906.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 10,060.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $38,441.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,468 shares of company stock valued at $325,891. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CPK opened at $126.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.30 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

