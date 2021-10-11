Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 97.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $354,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 3.1% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $2,827,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 273,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter worth $238,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IP opened at $54.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.91.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

