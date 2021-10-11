Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $139.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.87 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.