Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 47.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE FLO opened at $24.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

