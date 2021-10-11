Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,868 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,064 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,025 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,099,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,450,000 after purchasing an additional 962,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,455,000 after purchasing an additional 878,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,485,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after purchasing an additional 706,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $25.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $27.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

