Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

STT opened at $91.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

