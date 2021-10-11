Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.89 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 1,859.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.73.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $61.06 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

