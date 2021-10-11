Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 38.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 63.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 300.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.82%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

