Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 16.4% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 466,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $262,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 38.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter worth about $1,580,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TV opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TV. Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

