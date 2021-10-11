Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 116.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter valued at $2,250,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,278,000 after purchasing an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion stock opened at $113.34 on Monday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.52%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.90.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.