Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in BeiGene by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $363.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $219.20 and a 12 month high of $426.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.67 and its 200 day moving average is $330.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total transaction of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares in the company, valued at $99,280,889.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

