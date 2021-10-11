Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Lindsay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $5,697,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lindsay in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lindsay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lindsay by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNN opened at $160.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

