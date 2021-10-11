Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 12,037 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,037 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 38,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $32,074,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 80,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,399,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

