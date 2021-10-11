Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,606,033 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,606,033 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 26.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 8,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE TX opened at $42.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.25. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

