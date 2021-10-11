Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 528,025 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 528,025 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after buying an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, with a total value of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OXY shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

