Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 6,351 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $188,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA opened at $48.39 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $33.89 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

