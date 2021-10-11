Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Webster Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $52.90. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBS. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.64.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

