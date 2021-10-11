Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 81.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,406 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Bancorp worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $1,800,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 44,373 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 24.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 866,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after buying an additional 170,451 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 812,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. Piper Sandler raised First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,350. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

