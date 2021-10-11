Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,663 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven J. Hilton bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,662.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $112.35 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

