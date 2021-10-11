Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stock Position Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,553 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 9.21% of Lazard worth $437,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lazard by 223.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $49.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.27. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $49.90.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

