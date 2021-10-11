Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.64.

Shares of LEA stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $167.76. The stock had a trading volume of 437,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,320. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. Lear has a 1 year low of $119.29 and a 1 year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.86.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lear by 325.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lear during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

