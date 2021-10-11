Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 12,398 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Cimarex Energy worth $13,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $87.20 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.