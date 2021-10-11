Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 312,735 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 274.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 426,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.18% of Dada Nexus worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.23.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. Analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

