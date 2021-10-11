Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 3,501 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Bancolombia worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bancolombia by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,188,000 after buying an additional 1,097,663 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,921,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,447,000 after buying an additional 427,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,864,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE CIB opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.40. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIB. Grupo Santander upgraded Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.