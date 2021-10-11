Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 82,126 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Genpact worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Genpact by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Genpact by 228.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 148,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after buying an additional 72,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact stock opened at $48.00 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $33.91 and a 52 week high of $52.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

