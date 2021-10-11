Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of GFL Environmental worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $38.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.59.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

