Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,829 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Hercules Capital worth $12,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 69.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

