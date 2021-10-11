Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 777,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,754 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of First Horizon worth $13,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211,541 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at $33,045,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,627,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 982,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

First Horizon stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

