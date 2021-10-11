Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of MSA Safety worth $12,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.3% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA Safety stock opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 0.90. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $341.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.52 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 7.59%. Analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price objective on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $1,536,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

