Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 60,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Exelixis worth $11,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $2,571,400 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.