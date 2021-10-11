Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 127,114 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Nutanix worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 27,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 957.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 58,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $2,278,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,457 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.