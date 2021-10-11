Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.93 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,388 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $11,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $60.51 and a 12 month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

