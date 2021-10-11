Legal & General Group Plc Has $11.97 Million Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,694 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.20% of Rexnord worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Rexnord by 5.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,936,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,963,000 after acquiring an additional 185,928 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 25.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after acquiring an additional 514,189 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 50.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,107,000 after acquiring an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 61.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,794,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,797,000 after acquiring an additional 679,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,425,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,119,000 after acquiring an additional 105,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,490.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 46,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $2,907,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,269.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $64.95 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

