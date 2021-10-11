Legal & General Group Plc Has $12.53 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Avnet worth $12,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Avnet by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 47.3% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 16,843 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 67.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 44.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 425,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,368,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. Bank of America cut their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of AVT opened at $36.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

