Legal & General Group Plc Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of United States Steel worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $20.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.12. United States Steel Co. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $30.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

