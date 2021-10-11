Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.01 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,567 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.40% of Assured Guaranty worth $14,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGO opened at $50.34 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

