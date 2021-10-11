Legal & General Group Plc Has $14.31 Million Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,459 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.22% of Sonoco Products worth $14,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,919,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 57,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after purchasing an additional 143,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,224,000 after purchasing an additional 89,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,465,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.