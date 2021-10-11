Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.19% of Harley-Davidson worth $13,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.16.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

