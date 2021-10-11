Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,275 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.84% of Northwest Natural worth $13,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

