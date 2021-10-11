Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.30% of CONMED worth $12,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 51.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 83,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period.

Get CONMED alerts:

Shares of CNMD opened at $138.24 on Monday. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $146.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.68.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. Analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,120,438.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CNMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.