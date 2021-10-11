Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,153,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,053 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.49% of Uniti Group worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,579,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 505.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 70,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Uniti Group by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $12.09 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 604.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

