Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 5,535 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.24% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $80.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

